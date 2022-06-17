Patriots signing offensive lineman Darryl Williams

Patriots signing ex-Chiefs offensive lineman originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are making a move to bolster their offensive line depth.

Center Darryl Williams signed with the Patriots on Friday, his agency Elite Loyalty Sports confirmed.

Williams signed with the Kansas City Chiefs last year as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State. The 25-year-old stayed on the team's practice squad and did not appear in a game last season. He was cut by the Chiefs earlier this week.

David Andrews currently is the only other center on New England's roster. Williams will battle for his spot on the team when training camp gets underway on July 27.