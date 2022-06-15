Patriots signing Lil’Jordan Humphrey

The Patriots are adding to their receivers room.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, New England is signing Lil'Jordan Humphrey to a one-year contract.

Humphrey entered the league in 2019 as an undrafted free agent with the Saints. He played sparingly while going between the practice squad and the active roster in 2019 and 2020. But in 2021, he appeared in 10 games with four starts. He caught 13 passes for 249 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

The Patriots also signed former Saints receiver Ty Montgomery this offseason and drafted Tyquan Thornton in the second round out of Baylor.

New England has several receivers vying for prominent roles in its offense, including DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, N’Keal Harry, and rookie Tyquan Thornton.

The Patriots finished their mandatory minicamp last week.

