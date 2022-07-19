Patriots signing Jeremiah Pharms

In this article:

New England is adding some depth to its defensive line with a player who was in the USFL.

The Patriots are signing Jeremiah Pharms Jr., per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Pharms spent time with the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL, who finished the season 1-9.

Pharms’ father, Jeremiah Sr., was a Browns fifth-round pick in 2001 but never appeared in a game.

