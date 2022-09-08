Patriots signing former longtime OT Marcus Cannon to practice squad

Update: the Patriots will be signing veteran OT Marcus Cannon to the practice squad, per source. Cannon played with New England from 2011-2020, starting 69 games during that time. https://t.co/vzkIpsIXQ9 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 8, 2022

The New England Patriots had a familiar face at practice with offensive tackle Marcus Cannon rejoining his former longtime team for a visit on Thursday.

It didn’t take long for the Patriots to make the reunion official with the team signing the 34-year-old lineman to the practice squad after his workout.

Cannon spent nine seasons with the Patriots before joining the Houston Texans in 2021. He started only four games for the Texans before going on injured reserve for the rest of the year and ultimately being released in the offseason.

There have been questions along the offensive front for the Patriots throughout training camp and the preseason with the unit struggling to adjust to the new offensive scheme. It hasn’t helped matters that starting tackle Isaiah Wynn is also coming off another injury.

Cannon’s mere presence adds another layer of depth and experience for the Patriots heading into the 2022 season.

When called upon, the team can be certain that the man that spent nearly a decade blocking for legendary quarterback Tom Brady in the biggest moments will be ready to go.

