Patriots signing former first-round draft pick to practice squad

The Patriots are signing WR Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad, per source. Treadwell finished with 451 receiving yards in 12 games for the Jaguars last season. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 5, 2022

The New England Patriots are reportedly adding to their receivers room by signing former first-round draft pick Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad.

ESPN’s Field Yates reported the news on Monday.

Treadwell, who was selected with the No. 23 overall pick of the 2016 NFL draft by the Minnesota Vikings, has now bounced around at four different locations. He’s coming off a career-high 434 receiving yards in his 2021 campaign with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

If anything, this move will serve as another experiment for a Patriots team hoping to boost a receivers room that has struggled in recent years. Stay tuned as more information becomes available on this developing story.

