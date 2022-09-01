Patriots signing former Dolphins WR Lynn Bowden Jr. to practice squad

The Miami Dolphins trimmed their roster down from 80 players to 53 earlier in the week, meaning a number of their guys were able to sign with any other team.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, former Dolphins wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. is signing with the New England Patriots to join the practice squad.

Bowden flashed at points during the preseason, showing some ability as both a receiver and a returner, but it wasn’t enough to earn him a spot, as Miami kept just five receivers.

With the Dolphins and Patriots playing each other in Week 1, New England must be hoping to get some intel from the wideout before the two teams battle on Sept. 11.

