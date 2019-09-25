Patriots signing Cody Kessler

The Patriots are adding another quarterback to the roster.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team is signing Cody Kessler. Kessler spent the summer with the Eagles, but was cut when Philly opted to keep Josh McCown and Nate Sudfeld behind Carson Wentz.

Kessler spent last season in Jacksonville and made four starts for the Jaguars. He also made eight starts for the Browns as a rookie in 2016.

Fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham made the Patriots out of camp as the lone backup to Tom Brady and made his regular season debut in relief last Sunday. Stidham completed two passes for 14 yards, but had his third pass intercepted and returned for a touchdown by Jets safety Jamal Adams.

The Patriots put Brady back into the game at that point and Wednesday’s move suggests that they may also be reconsidering Stidham’s spot as the primary backup.