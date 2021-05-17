Patriots signing Alex Redmond, James Ferentz

The Patriots have made a couple of moves to solidify depth on their offensive line.

Alex Redmond is signing with the team after working out with New England last week, according to agent Michael Hoffman. And Mike Reiss of ESPN reports the Patriots are also re-signing James Ferentz.

Redmond spent the spent the first five years of his career with the Bengals after going undrafted out of UCLA. He appeared in 32 games for the club with 24 starts over that time, including seven starts last year.

Ferentz — son of Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz — has been with New England since 2017. He’s appeared in 24 games with New England, starting four of them. He had two starts in 2020.

New England is currently expected to start Shaq Mason and Michael Onwenu at guard heading into the 2021 season.

Patriots signing Alex Redmond, James Ferentz originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

