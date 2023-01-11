Patriots signed these 11 practice squad players to future contracts

Even though the season is over, Tuesday was still a busy day for the New England Patriots with the team signing 11 practice squad players to future contracts.

These might seem like no-big-deal signings to some, but as the Patriots learned in an injury-plagued 2022 season, there’s no such thing as a no-big-deal signing. They’ve had to lean heavily on their practice squad to help fill thinning positions on the roster throughout the year.

The team even went out and signed offensive tackle Conor McDermott off the New York Jets’ practice squad to help fill the void left after the injury to former first-round draft pick Isaiah Wynn.

So the ability to develop players that can potentially help the team when called upon is obviously a big deal.

With the future contracts, the names that didn’t make the list were veteran linebacker Jamie Collins, offensive lineman Bill Murray, wideout Lynn Bowden, kicker Tristan Vizcaino and quarterback Garrett Gilbert.

Here are the 11 players that made it.

Terez Hall, LB

Brad Hawkins, DB

Hayden Howerton, OL

Quandre Mosley, DB

Calvin Munson, LB

Tre Nixon, WR

Jeremiah Pharms Jr., DL

LaBryan Ray, DL

Matt Sokol, TE

J.J. Taylor, RB

Scotty Washington, TE

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire