Patriots sign WR Raleigh Webb off of Ravens’ practice squad

The Baltimore Ravens had done plenty of shuffling on their practice squad over the course of the 2022 season. They’ve brought in veterans, elevated players to the 53-man roster who have contributed on game days, and have a mix of talent in the group.

Teams are always looking to add talented players, and Baltimore’s practice squad has plenty. On Wednesday, the New England Patriots signed wide receiver Raleigh Webb off of the Ravens’ practice squad and onto their 53-man roster in a move that will bolster their depth at the position with rumors swirling about potential trades for players such as wideout Kendrick Bourne.

The Patriots are signing WR/special teamer Raleigh Webb off of the Ravens' practice squad to their 53-man roster, per source. Webb has appeared in two games this season on special teams and even took a few snaps at safety during preseason game action. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 19, 2022

