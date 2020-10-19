Patriots re-sign WR Mason Kinsey to practice squad, release WR Devin Ross

Patriots swap practice squad wide receivers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots made a practice squad wide receiver swap on Monday.

Mason Kinsey was re-signed to New England's practice squad while Devin Ross was released, the team announced.

Kinsey spent three weeks on the Patriots' practice squad earlier this season. At Division III Berry College, Kinsey racked up 203 receptions including 50 for touchdowns. The 22-year-old was cut by the Tennessee Titans in early September.

Ross, 24, was signed to the Patriots practice squad in Oct. 2019.

As evidenced by their 18-12 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, the Patriots certainly could use some wide receiver help. Swapping practice squad wideouts won't change that, so it'll be worth monitoring the rumor mill as the NFL approaches its Nov. 3 trade deadline.