Patriots sign WR Malcolm Perry to reserve/future contract

The New England Patriots brought back a familiar face at wide receiver on Wednesday.

The organization signed Malcolm Perry on a reserve/future contract, per Zack Cox of NESN.com. Perry will not be eligible to play in the postseason.

The Patriots first claimed Perry off waivers in September, after he was cut from the Miami Dolphins. He was released by the Patriots in November after not appearing in a game for the team. Following his time in New England, he was claimed by the New Orleans Saints and spent time on their practice squad, and then he was was cut by the organization on December 28.

Perry first rose to fame as an option quarterback for Navy. The Dolphins drafted him as a wide receiver in the 2020 draft. He appeared in nine games for Miami that year, catching nine passes for 92 yards and a touchdown.

It will be intriguing to see if Perry will be able to make any contributions for the Patriots following this season. With his athleticism and speed, he could be a dark horse to watch when minicamps get underway.

