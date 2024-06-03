Patriots sign WR David Wallis

The Patriots are adding a receiver.

Per Mike Reiss of ESPN, New England is signing David Wallis.

Wallis, an undrafted receiver out of Randolph-Macon College, previously attended New England's rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

Playing at the Division III level, Wallis caught 146 passes for 3,144 yards with 34 touchdowns in 42 career collegiate games. In 2023, Wallis had 53 receptions for 957 yards with 12 TDs. He also served as a kick returner at points in his career, averaging 20.2 yards per attempt.

Earlier on Monday, Reiss reported the Patriots informed offensive lineman Andrew Stueber he would be waived.