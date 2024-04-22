Patriots sign veteran tight end on Monday

The New England Patriots worked out veteran tight end Mitchell Wilcox on Monday, liked what they saw and ultimately agreed on a deal, per Patriots.com.

Wilcox recently played for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2021-2023. He played in 48 games, making nine starts and recording 29 catches for 211 yards and a touchdown.

New England could use tight end depth, with the headliner at the position being Hunter Henry. They signed Austin Hooper to a one-year deal back in March as a replacement for former Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki, who signed with the Bengals in free agency.

La’Michael Pettway is also on the roster at this time, serving as the third-string tight end.

The Patriots could grab another tight end in the NFL draft, which begins Thursday. This year is particularly deep at the position, and there are multiple players that would qualify as solid depth options in New England.

