Patriots to sign veteran safety Adrian Colbert

The Patriots signed free agent veteran safety Adrian Colbert on Thursday, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. The details of the contract were not disclosed.

Colbert spent the 2020 season with the New York Giants, playing under former Patriots assistant Joe Judge. He played with the Miami Dolphins in the 2019 season, under former Patriots defensive coach Brian Flores.

Colbert recorded 13 tackles in six games for the Giants last year, starting two of those games.

His best year statistically came in 2017 with the San Francisco 49ers. As a rookie, he recorded 37 tackles and two forced fumbles in 14 games, six of which he started in.

Giants’ free-agent safety Adrian Colbert is signing with the Patriots, per @DrewJRosenhaus, who now has had seven clients with New England this off-season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 20, 2021

With the Patriots needing depth at safety, Colbert joins a group that includes Devin McCoury, Adrian Phillips, and Kyle Dugger at the position. With this move, New England currently has one open spot on the 90-man roster.

