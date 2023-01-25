Patriots sign versatile OL Bill Murray to future contract

The New England Patriots announced on Tuesday they have signed offensive lineman Bill Murray to a future contract.

Murray has switched sides of the football during his time in New England. He started off as a defensive lineman before switching over to the offensive side of the ball for the 2022 season.

He was part of New England’s 2020 undrafted free agent class, coming to the organization from William & Mary. This could be a big season for Murray, as he looks to carve out a spot for himself on the team’s expanded roster for the 2023 season. He is currently on track to participate in OTA’s, mini-camp, and training camp.

Back in December, he finally had an opportunity to make his regular season debut. He’ll be looking to see the field more at a time when the Patriots are trying to retool and add depth on the offensive line.

New England has work to do as they turn the page to the 2023 season. Signing Murray ties up loose ends and allows for depth at a position group that struggled mightily last season.

