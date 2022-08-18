Patriots sign undrafted rookie TE Jalen Wydermyer

Patriots sign undrafted free-agent tight end originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots added another tight end to the mix on Thursday.

The team announced the signing of rookie free agent Jalen Wydermyer. Terms of the contract were not revealed.

Wydermyer, 21, went undrafted out of Texas A&M. The 6-foot-4, 255-pounder ended his three-year college career as the Aggies' all-time leader in career receptions (118), receiving yards (1,468) and touchdown receptions (16).

The Buffalo Bills originally signed Wydermyer but released him after the team's preseason opener.

With Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith locked in as New England's top tight ends, Wydermyer will compete with Devin Asiasi, Dalton Keene, and Matt Sokol for the third tight end spot.