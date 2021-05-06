The Patriots have signed their first undrafted free agent of the offseason.

An announcement on Thursday gave word that they have added former Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin to the active roster.

Nordin gained attention as a recruit when Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh slept over at his house as part of the effort to get him to Ann Arbor. He made 42-of-58 field goals and 119-of-124 extra points during his time in college.

Nick Folk and Roberto Aguayo are the other kickers on the Patriots roster.

The Patriots had been holding off on signing undrafted players because they are unsure whether teams will be able to hold full squad workouts with 90 players. Last year, teams had to split workouts at that size or drop to 80 player to have full-squad practices during training camp.

Patriots sign undrafted rookie K Quinn Nordin originally appeared on Pro Football Talk