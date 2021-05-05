Patriots sign undrafted free agent kicker Quinn Nordin from Michigan

Patriots sign undrafted free agent kicker Quinn Nordin originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots entered Tuesday as the only NFL team that hadn't signed an undrafted rookie free agent.

That's no longer the case.

University of Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin tweeted Tuesday afternoon that he has signed with the Patriots.

Nordin joins veterans Nick Folk and Roberto Aguayo as the kickers on the Patriots roster.

He played in only four games for the Wolverines last season and converted on two of his five field goal attempts. He hit all of his 12 extra points kicks. Nordin played in 12 games during the 2019 season and connected on 10 of 13 field goal attempts, as well as 28 of 29 extra points.

Overall, Nordin went 42-for-58 on field goals and 119-for-124 on extra points in his four-year career at Michigan.