Patriots sign undrafted free agent defensive back Devin Hafford

The New England Patriots are bringing back a familiar face.

Undrafted free agent defensive back Drew Hafford has signed with the Patriots, his agency OSMG announced Sunday.

Hafford spent time with the Patriots earlier in the offseason and was waived after minicamp in May.

Hafford played at FCS school Tarleton State University, where he was named 2021 WAC Defensive Player of the Year and selected to the AP's FCS All-America second team.

NFL rosters must be trimmed from 90 players to 85 by Tuesday, Aug. 12. The Patriots will play their second of three preseason games against the Carolina Panthers on Friday night at Gillette Stadium.