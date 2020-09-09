Patriots sign two wide receivers to practice squad before Week 1 of NFL season

Patriots sign two WRs to practice squad before Week 1 of NFL season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have added two more wide receivers to their practice squad.

The team announced Tuesday it has signed Mason Kinsey and Kristian Wilkerson to the 16-player practice squad.

Kinsey is an undrafted rookie out of Division III Berry College and tallied 65 receptions for 1,221 yards and 16 touchdowns in 11 games during the 2019 campaign.

Wilkerson is an undrafted rookie out of Southeast Missouri State and tallied 71 receptions for 1,350 yards and 10 touchdowns in 13 games last season.

Both Kinsey and Wilkerson were signed by the Titans in May and went to Tennessee's training camp before being released Sept. 5.

Kinsey and Wilkerson join Devin Ross and Isaiah Zuber as the wide receivers on the Patriots practice squad.

The Patriots open the 2020 NFL season with a Week 1 game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon.