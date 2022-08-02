Patriots sign two more safeties to 2022 training camp roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

NFL teams still have two weeks until rosters have to be trimmed down from 90 players to 85, so there's plenty of time to bring guys into training camp and assess their fit.

The Patriots reportedly have added safeties Brad Hawkins and Jalen Elliott to their camp roster, ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Tuesday morning.

Hawkins and Elliott were in New England for free agent tryouts earlier in the week.

Hawkins, who's listed at 6-foot-1 and 221 pounds, is a rookie out of Michigan. He tallied 60 tackles, four passes defensed and two forced fumbles in 14 games for the Wolverines last season.

Elliott was a captain for Notre Dame in 2019 and has spent time on the Detroit Lions' active roster and practice squad over the last two seasons. He played in eight games for the Lions in 2021.