The Patriots shuffled their roster on Thursday by adding one player and saying farewell to another.

Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reports that the team has signed tight end Troy Fumagalli to the roster. Fullback Dan Vitale was dropped in a corresponding move.

Fumagalli was a 2018 fifth-round pick in Denver who spent his rookie season on injured reserve. He played 19 games for Denver over the last two seasons and had 14 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns.

He joins Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry, Dalton Keene, Devin Asiasi, and Matt LaCosse at tight end in New England.

Vitale signed with the Patriots last year, but did not play after opting out of the season. He is one of five Patriots players who opted out in 2020 and are no longer on the roster.

Patriots sign Troy Fumagalli, cut Dan Vitale originally appeared on Pro Football Talk