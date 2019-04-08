Patriots sign tight end Jakob Johnson as part of NFL's International Pathway Program originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The New England Patriots have a new tight end from Germany.

The Patriots have added Jakob Johnson to their organization as part of the NFL's International Pathway Program. According to Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal, "if Johnson doesn't make the Patriots 53-man roster, he'll be granted an extra 11th spot on the team's practice squad, but not eligible to be promoted."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Herzlichen Glückwunsch: Das deutsche Nachwuchstalent @JohnsonJakob hat einen Platz im Practice Squad der @patsdeutsch ergattert! 🇩🇪🇩🇪🇩🇪



Mehr Infos 👉 https://t.co/Bnt3xc9prV pic.twitter.com/F6JJwMrUaw



— NFL Deutschland (@NFLDeutschland) April 8, 2019

Johnson played tight end for the Stuttgart Scorpions in Germany last season. He tallied 43 receptions for 474 yards and four touchdowns, in addition to 12 tackles for the Scorpions in 2018. He's listed at 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds.

Johnson played college football at the University of Tennessee from 2014 to 2017. He showed some impressive versatility with the Volunteers, playing tight end, defensive line and offensive line. We know Patriots head coach Bill Belichick values players who can fill multiple roles/positions.

Story continues

The Patriots, even with this signing, obviously still need to upgrade their depth and talent at the tight end position before next season. Rob Gronkowski's retirement and the release of veteran Dwayne Allen have left the Patriots thin at tight end on the depth chart.

New England has 12 picks in the upcoming 2019 NFL Draft, including six in the first three rounds. They figure to be in the mix for at least one of the top tight end prospects in this draft class.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.