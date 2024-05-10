Patriots sign three draft picks, nine undrafted free agents
With rookie minicamp this weekend, the Patriots have signed three of their draft picks and several undrafted free agents.
New England announced the club has signed sixth-round cornerback Marcellas Dial, sixth-round quarterback Joe Milton, and seventh-round tight end Jaheim Bell.
They are the last three of the Patriots’ eight selections in the 2024 draft.
The Patriots also announced they’ve signed nine undrafted free agents: running back DeShaun Fenwick, cornerback Kaleb Ford-Demont, offensive tackle Zuri Henry, linebacker Jontrey Hunter, defensive end John Morgan, safety Dell Pettus, center Charles Turner, cornerback Mikey Victor, and tight end Jacob Warren.