Patriots sign three draft picks, cut Liam Shanahan

The Patriots announced the signings of three of their 2022 draft selections.

They signed third-round choice Marcus Jones and sixth-round picks Kevin Harris and Sam Roberts on Friday.

Jones, 23, was named the 2021 Paul Hornung Award winner as the nation’s most versatile player as a defensive back, wide receiver and returner at the University of Houston. He led the NCAA in 2021 with two punts returned for a touchdown and was third with two kicks returned for touchdowns. Jones led his conference with five interceptions, while catching 10 passes for 109 yards and one touchdown on offense.

Harris, 21, ran for 1,976 yards in 28 games with 16 starts at South Carolina. The running back logged eight 100-yard rushing games and two 200-yard games.

Roberts, 24, was a defensive lineman at Northwest Missouri State. He won the Cliff Harris Award in 2021 as the best defensive player in NCAA Division II. Roberts played 50 career games and totaled 184 total tackles and 18.5 sacks.

The Patriots also announced they waived rookie free agent Liam Shanahan on Friday. The offensive lineman signed earlier this week.

