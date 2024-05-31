Patriots sign third-round OT Caedan Wallace to his rookie deal

The Patriots signed third-round offensive tackle Caedan Wallace to his four-year rookie contract, the team announced Friday.

He is the sixth of eight draft picks to sign, leaving only second-rounder Ja’Lynn Polk and fourth-rounder Layden Robinson unsigned.

The Patriots used the 68th overall pick on Wallace.

They hope he can earn the starting left tackle job after playing almost exclusively at right tackle at Penn State. Incumbent right tackle Mike Onwenwu will stay on that side.

Wallace, 24, played all but six of his college snaps at right tackle.

He earned honorable mention All-Big Ten Conference honors while starting all 13 games at right tackle in 2023. He also earned the school's Lion's Pride Outstanding Senior Player Award last year.