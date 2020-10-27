Patriots sign tackle Jordan Steckler to practice squad

Justin Leger

The New England Patriots swapped offensive linemen on their practice squad on Tuesday.

Jordan Steckler was signed while guard Jordan Roos was waived, the team announced.

Steckler, 24, was an undrafted free agent out of Northern Illinois and spent training camp with the New Orleans Saints. He worked out with the Patriots, in addition to four other players, over the weekend. Roos was signed to New England's practice squad on Oct. 1.