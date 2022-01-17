Patriots sign six players to future contracts for 2022 NFL season

Patriots sign six players, including Kristian Wilkerson, to future contracts originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots already are working toward building their roster for the 2022 NFL season, and one of the first steps in that process was announced Monday.

The team revealed it has signed the following six players to future contracts:

Devine Ozigbo, RB

Kristian Wilkerson, WR

Tre Nixon, WR

Malcolm Perry, WR

Will Sherman, OL

Quinn Nordin, K

Each of these players except Perry finished the season on the Patriots' practice squad.

The most notable player on this list is Wilkerson. He played in one game during the regular season -- Week 17 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars -- and tallied four receptions for 42 yards and two touchdowns. He showed real potential and could be a depth wideout for the Pats next season.

Kristian Wilkerson's first career TD!



📺: @NFLonCBS / Patriots app pic.twitter.com/pjf8dbb9vN — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 2, 2022

Nordin is another interesting player in this group. Nick Folk has been a fantastic starting kicker for the Patriots over the last three seasons. He's also 37 years old and will be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason. If Folk doesn't return, Nordin could get a shot to become the No. 1 kicker.