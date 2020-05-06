One Michigan man is gone, and another Michigan man officially has arrived.

The Patriots have signed second-rounder Josh Uche to a four-year deal, agent Drew Rosenhaus tells PFT.

Uche, a former Wolverines linebacker, was the 60th overall pick in the draft. He becomes the second 2020 draft pick to sign a contract, joining Ravens fifth-round defensive tackle Broderick Washington.

By May 10 of 2019, more than 100 picks had signed. Currently, two 2020 picks have agreed to terms.

Patriots sign second-rounder Josh Uche originally appeared on Pro Football Talk