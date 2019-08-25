Patriots sign Scooby Wright, Robert Martin, place Brandon King on IR

The Patriots made several roster moves Sunday, including signing linebacker Scooby Wright and running back Robert Martin.

The team released defensive lineman Keionta Davis and receiver Maurice Harris. It placed linebacker Brandon King on injured reserve. King reportedly tore a quadriceps during a punt return in Thursday’s preseason game.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Browns made Wright a seventh-round pick in 2016. He never played a game for the Browns but appeared in 13 games with the Cardinals over his first two seasons in the league.

Wright last played for the Arizona Hotshots of the AAF.

Martin is an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers. He spent last season on the Giants’ practice squad.

The Giants waived Martin in March.