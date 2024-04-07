Patriots sign safety Kyle Dugger to 4-year, $58 million contract extension

The New England Patriots and safety Kyle Dugger have agreed on a four-year, $58 million extension.

According to reports, the deal can be worth up to $66 million and comes with $32.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo said.

The #Patriots have spent most of their offseason locking in their key, homegrown players. Now, another one — as Kyle Dugger gets a 4-year, $58M deal right at $14.5M per year.



Instead of the transition tag, he gets the long-term deal he wants. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 7, 2024

The Patriots in March placed Dugger on a transition tag. The tag is worth $13.8 million and was a one-year tender based on the average of the safety position’s 10 highest salaries.

Dugger will now be the sixth-highest earner in his position.

Dugger has played 61 career games, delivered 343 tackles, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two pick-sixes on nine interceptions.

The Patriots have the No. 3 pick in the NFL draft, which is set for April 25.

