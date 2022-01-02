Patriots sign safety Adrian Phillips to three-year extension

The New England Patriots and Adrian Phillips agreed to a three-year contract extension that includes $7.25 million guaranteed, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Sirius XM’s Adam Kaplan.

The base value of the contract is $12.75 million. The value could go up to $14.25 million with incentives.

Phillips signed a two-year deal with the New England Patriots in 2020. Since signing with the team, he has become an important part of the defense, often playing in the role Patrick Chung once occupied before retiring. Phillips is third on the team with 70 tackles and has four interceptions on the season. That puts him second on the team, only behind J. C. Jackson, who has seven.

New England will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, as Phillips and the defense look to have a strong game. Kickoff is set for 1:00 PM.

