Patriots sign rookie LB Ronnie Perkins

Another member of the New England Patriots 2021 draft class signed his rookie deal. The Patriots announced they signed linebacker Ronnie Perkins on Tuesday.

Perkins was taken in the third round of April’s draft, 96th overall. Perkins comes off a 2020 season in which he did not play many games for Oklahoma. He still managed to produce. He appear in six contests, recording 5.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for a loss.

Perkins tweeted about his new deal on Tuesday, promising to put in work for the Patriots. This leaves defensive tackle and second-round pick Christian Barmore as the only member of the 2021 draft class to remain unsigned.

Thanks to the @Patriots for believing in me. Now it’s time to work my ass off for the 2nd one pic.twitter.com/MGDkyEGYgL — Ronnie Perkins™ (@7avageszn) July 20, 2021

As the Patriots look to get back in the playoff hunt for 2021, this rookie class may play a big hand in the getting the job done. Perkins has a chance to provide a spark defensively.