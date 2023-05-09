Patriots sign rookie guard Atonio Mafi to four-year deal

The New England Patriots are reportedly signing a second member of their 2023 draft class to a rookie contract.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the team agreed to a four-year, $4.175 million deal with offensive guard Atonio Mafi. The move comes after the team signed sixth-round pick wide receiver Kayshon Boutte to a four-year, $4.027 million deal.

Mafi, a fifth-round pick, started his collegiate career as a defensive lineman before making the switch to guard. He played in 13 games with the Bruins last season and earned Second-team All-Pac-12 honors.

UCLA offensive line coach Tim Drevno recently claimed Mafi reminded him of Patriots starting guard Michael Onwenu, who Drevno worked with during his time at Michigan.

If Mafi is anywhere close to the level of Onwenu, he will be a huge boost to the offensive line depth in New England. Onwenu also being in the final year of his contract could mean an even bigger opportunity lies on the horizon for Mafi, if he shows promise as a rookie.

The Patriots clearly have options, and the upcoming season could determine what direction they go in with future rosters.

