Patriots sign rookie DT Christian Barmore

The New England Patriots and rookie defensive tackle Christian Barmore agreed to a contract on Wednesday. With the agreement, all of New England’s 2021 draft picks have been signed to deals.

Barmore was drafted with the 38th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. He comes off a season at Alabama in which he recorded 37 tackles and eight sacks for Alabama last season. Now, he looks to help strengthen the interior of New England’s defensive line.

Barmore could see a fair amount of playing time in the fall, as New England struggled to find consistency on the inside last season.

With all of the rookies signed, next up is training camp, which starts on July 25.