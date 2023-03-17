Patriots signing rival playmaking tight end to one-year deal

It didn’t take the New England Patriots long to find their Jonnu Smith replacement.

On Friday morning, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported the team is signing former Miami Dolphins standout tight end Mike Gesicki to a one-year deal.

It’s essentially a swap of Smith for Gesicki for a Patriots team looking for drastic improvements on the offensive side of the ball.

After posting 700-plus yards in back-to-back seasons, Gesicki’s numbers came down a bit in 2022. He finished the season with 32 receptions for 362 yards and five touchdowns. It was expected with a Dolphins offense that added Tyreek Hill with Jaylen Waddle at receiver.

Gesicki is a huge red zone target, which was one of the biggest trouble spots for the Patriots last season.

#Patriots have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with TE Mike Gesicki, source says. He stays in the AFC East. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 17, 2023

The Patriots are loading up offensively, but they could still use a legitimate No. 1 receiver to take the top off opposing defenses. At the very least, Gesicki gives them another dynamic tight end to pair with Hunter Henry.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire