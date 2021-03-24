Patriots to re-sign RB James White

The Patriots are expected to bring back RB James White, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. White is an important part of the offense, serving as the team's pass-catching back. He's caught at least 40 passes for 375 yards in each of the last six seasons

