Patriots sign RB Devine Ozigbo to practice squad

The New England Patriots have signed running back Devine Ozigbo and defensive back Thakarius Keyes, the team announced Tuesday.

The 25-year-old running back was born in Boston and played running back at Nebraska. He was an undrafted rookie in 2019, and has played for the New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars. He has recorded 11 carries for 25 yards and 13 receptions for 72 yards over the course of 20 games.

J.J. Taylor was placed on the reserve/COVID list on Monday. Ozigbo could be an insurance option, as the Patriots have relied on several running backs to contribute to the rushing attack.

Keyes, who goes by BoPete, entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft choice in 2020, when he started his career with the Chiefs. He landed with the Colts in 2021 but they released him on Nov. 22.

With the Patriots entering a crucial stretch, added depth could prove to be important moving forward.

