Patriots sign quarterback Cody Kessler as second Tom Brady backup

UPDATE (1 p.m. ET): The New England Patriots have made Cody Kessler's signing official.

#Patriots sign QB Cody Kessler to the 53-man roster; Sign TE Jason Vander Laan to the practice squad: https://t.co/PZriipSscd — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 25, 2019

The 26-year-old quarterback was at Patriots practice Wednesday wearing No. 6.

ORIGINAL STORY: The New England Patriots are adding ... a quarterback?

The Patriots are signing veteran QB Cody Kessler, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday.

Kessler likely will fill New England's open roster spot after it placed fullback James Develin on injured reserve.

It's a curious move for the defending Super Bowl champs, who released Brian Hoyer prior to the season and have only rookie Jarrett Stidham backing up starter Tom Brady.

Stidham threw a pick-six during his brief cameo last Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

The 26-year-old Kessler spent the 2019 preseason with the Philadelphia Eagles and last played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, appearing in five games during the 2018 season.

He spent his first two seasons with the Cleveland Browns and compiled an 0-8 record over eight starts during his rookie campaign.

