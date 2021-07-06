Patriots sign QB Mac Jones to his rookie deal

The New England Patriots have signed quarterback Mac Jones, the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, to his rookie contract, according to the NFL’s personnel notice.

Jones’ deal will be a four-year, $15.6 million pact, with a fifth-year option, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The rookie contracts are dictated by the collective bargaining agreement, and involve little negotiation between the team and the player’s agent.

Jones joined the Patriots after one full season as the Alabama Crimson Tide’s starter. He finished the 2020 season with 4,500 passing yards, 41 passing touchdowns, four interceptions and a 77.4 completion percentage, a college-football record. Bill Belichick has never drafted a quarterback as high as he selected Jones.

He will compete against quarterbacks Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer for the starting job. Though Jones had not yet signed his contract, he attended voluntary organized team activities and mandatory minicamp, where the quarterback competition was already underway.