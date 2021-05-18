Patriots sign QB Brian Hoyer to a 1-year deal

The New England Patriots have signed quarterback Brian Hoyer to a one-year deal, according to Hoyer’s agent Joe Linta.

Hoyer will join a crowded quarterback room, which includes last year’s starter Cam Newton, a 2021 first-round pick Mac Jones and a 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham. Hoyer finished third on the depth chart for the Patriots in 2020 after losing the backup job to Stidham.

Hoyer finished 2020 with one start against the Kansas City Chiefs. He completed 62.5% of his passes for 130 yards and an interception before the Patriots benched him for Stidham.

Hoyer has spent his career with eight different teams: the Patriots (2009–2011, 2017–2018, 2020-2021), the Pittsburgh Steelers (2012), the Arizona Cardinals (2012), the Cleveland Browns (2013–2014), the Houston Texans (2015), the Chicago Bears (2016), the San Francisco 49ers (2017) and the Indianapolis Colts (2019. He started his career in New England as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State.

The #Patriots signed QB Brian Hoyer back on a 1-year deal, per @JLSports3. Another veteran to help Mac Jones and provide depth. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 18, 2021

It will be interesting to see if the Patriots go into training camp with four quarterbacks. That would be an abnormally large number for New England.

List