Patriots sign punter Corliss Waitman to boost special teams

The New England Patriots signed punter Corliss Waitman on Thursday, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. He most recently played with the Denver Broncos in 2022.

This move could be especially of note, given that the Patriots released Jake Bailey on March 10. Waitman averaged 46.6 yards per punt last season for the Broncos and could be the Patriots’ answer at the position.

Michael Palardy filled in for the injured Bailey last season and averaged 42.4 yards per punt, which was the lowest number of his career.

This is another move in what has been a busy off-season, headlined by the acquisitions of JuJu Smith-Schuster and tight end Mike Gesicki

Punter news! The Patriots have signed Corliss Waitman, formerly of the Steelers and Broncos. He also had a stint on the Patriots' practice squad in 2021. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 23, 2023

It will be interesting to see what kind of impact Waitman has on special teams. If nothing else, he should be able to provide stability for a Patriots team that struggled last season.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire