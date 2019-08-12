Patriots re-sign OL Cole Croston, place CB D'Angelo Ross on IR

D'Angelo Ross, a 22-year-old rookie cornerback out of New Mexico, will have to wait another year to compete for a roster spot in Foxboro.

On Monday, the Patriots reportedly placed Ross on the injured reserve list. Ross had previously impressed in training camp and had "shown consistent ball disruption," according to ESPN beat reporter Mike Reiss.

Even if he caught the eye of the Patriots coaching staff, it's unlikely Ross would've cracked the rotation in New England's stacked secondary. Arguably the Patriots' strongest positional group features Stephon Gilmore, Patrick Chung, Duron Harmon, J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones and the McCourty twins.

Also on Monday, New England re-signed offensive lineman Cole Croston, who has been with the team since 2017. In two seasons, Croston has appeared in five games.

The Patriots have placed CB D'Angelo Ross on injured reserve and re-signed OL Cole Croston, per source. Ross, a UDFA out of New Mexico, had flashed in camp up to this point. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 12, 2019

The Pats had previously waived Croston, and have tried out a handful of different offensive linemen throughout training camp. According to NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry, the Patriots will likely carry seven offensive linemen, and have a lack of depth at the tackle position behind Marcus Cannon. Croston may compete with Hjalte Froholdt and Ted Karras for a spot on the 53-man roster.

Update, 5:25 p.m.:

According to the Patriots, the team in fact did not place Ross on injured reserve, instead releasing him. If no team claims him, NESN reporter Doug Kyed notes, he reverts to the injured reserve list.

