Patriots sign offensive tackle, UTEP product Cedrick Lang

The New England Patriots have added some more depth to their offensive line.

The Patriots announced Monday they have signed offensive tackle Cedrick Lang. He's listed at 6-foot-7 and 300 pounds.

Lang did not play a single game last season because he was on the Minnesota Vikings' injured reserve list. He spent all of the 2017 season on the Vikings' practice squad.

The 26-year-old UTEP product got his NFL start with the New York Giants as a rookie free agent before the 2016 season. He never played a game for the Giants, however. He signed with the Denver Broncos in Jan. 2017 but did not play for them during the 2017 season.

The Patriots lost offensive tackle Trent Brown in free agency last month. His replacement likely will be 2018 first-round pick Isaiah Wynn, but he is coming off a torn Achilles injury that sidelined him all of last season.

New England figures to be in the mix for an offensive tackle in the 2019 NFL Draft, where they have six picks in the first three rounds.

