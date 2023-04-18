Patriots sign Myles Bryant to one-year RFA tender

The New England Patriots fortified their defensive backfield on Monday by announcing the signing of Myles Bryant to a one-year restricted free agent tender.

Per Patriots.com’s Evan Lazar, the tender is worth $2.627 million with no guaranteed money.

Getting a veteran player with the versatility of Bryant back on the field is a win for the Patriots. Not only has Bryant shown the ability to be a rotational piece at cornerback and safety, but he has also served on special teams as a returner. So there are various areas where he could help the Patriots out in a pinch when needed.

Legendary Patriots safety Devin McCourty retired from the NFL ahead of free agency, and the team re-signed cornerback Jalen Mills as a safety.

Bryant will surely find work in a rotational group of defensive backs that will be tasked with shutting down a murderer’s row of talent at receiver in the AFC East division.

