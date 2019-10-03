Report: Patriots sign Mike Nugent to replace injured Stephen Gostkowski

The New England Patriots are turning to an old rival to replace Stephen Gostkowski. Mike Nugent — who spent four seasons with the New York Jets — is expected to sign with the team, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Patriots worked out a number of kickers over the past few days, but determined the 37-year-old Nugent was their guy. Nugent was a mainstay in the league from 2005 to 2016. The past two seasons, however, Nugent has only appeared in 11 games. In 2018, he spent three games with the Oakland Raiders. Nugent made all his attempts with the team, but injured his hip in Week 3 and was placed on injured reserve.

Nugent will still have some competition after he joins the team. The Patriots have also reportedly signed kicker Younghoe Koo to their practice squad. Koo, 25, last kicked in the NFL in 2017. He appeared in four games with the Los Angeles Chargers that season, hitting just three of his six field-goal attempts.

Neither player is expected to stick with the team past this season. In April, Gostkowski agreed to a two-year deal with the Patriots. As long as the 35-year-old Gostkowski can bounce back from his injury, he should assume duties as the Patriots’ kicker next year.

