Patriots re-sign Matthew Slater

Matthew Slater will continue as the leader of the special teams units for the Patriots for at least one more year.

Word over the weekend was that Slater would be re-signing with the team ahead of the start of the new league year and Monday brought some details about his deal. Field Yates of ESPN reports that it is a one-year deal worth $2.62 million for Slater.

Slater has spent the last 14 seasons with the Patriots and made his 10th Pro Bowl after the 2021 season. He has also been named a first-team All-Pro twice during his time with the team.

Slater was credited with 11 tackles in the regular season in 2021 and two in the team’s playoff loss to the Bills.

