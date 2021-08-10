Patriots sign Malik Gant, release Tyler Gaffney

The Patriots signed free agent safety Malik Gant on Tuesday, the team announced. They released running back Tyler Gaffney in a corresponding move.

Gant, 24, entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019, signing with the Patriots out of Marshall. He spent his rookie season on injured reserve.

The Patriots released him last July.

Gaffney, 30, signed with New England on May 21. He had previous stints with the team in 2014, ’15, ’16 and ’17.

Gaffney also has spent time with the Panthers, who made him a sixth-round choice in 2014, as well as the 49ers and Jaguars but has never played a regular-season game.

He played minor league baseball in the Pittsburgh Pirates farm system in 2018.

