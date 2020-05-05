Patriots sign Louisiana Tech quarterback J’Mar Smith

The Patriots didn’t draft a quarterback, but they signed two who went undrafted.

Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke‘s agent revealed a week ago that Lewerke had signed with the Patriots. Patriots coach Bill Belichick wouldn’t confirm the team had signed Louisiana Tech quarterback J'mar Smith as well.

But Tuesday’s official transactions report brought confirmation of both. They join a quarterbacks room with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer.

The Patriots also signed Ohio State tight end Rashod Berry, Washington defensive back Myles Bryant, Boston College tight end Jake Burt, Auburn defensive end Nick Coe, Arkansas linebacker De’Jon Harris, Auburn receiver Will Hastings, William & Mary defensive tackle Bill Murray, Syracuse receiver Sean Riley, Arizona running back J.J. Taylor, San Diego State linebacker Kyahva Tezino, Miami receiver Jeff Thomas, Louisiana Tech defensive tackle Courtney Wallace and Mississippi State receiver Isaiah Zuber.

Lewerke was a three-year starter at Michigan State and closed out his college career by completing 260-of-436 passes for 3,079 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. His best year came in 2017 when he had 20 touchdown passes while also running for 559 yards and five scores.

Smith spent five seasons at Louisiana Tech, completing 59.3 percent of his passes for 9,523 yards with 51 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.

